Laura Capps concedes to Das Williams as SB County Supervisor

Local Politics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Laura Capps ended her race for 1st District Supervisor, conceding that incumbent Das Williams would get the most votes for the position Monday evening.

Capps posted the official announcement on her Facebook page around 8 p.m. just hours after the the most recent results were updated.

Her statement reads:

"After the most recent update from the county, it is clear that 1st District voters have re-elected Das Williams as their Supervisor. I called to congratulate him and his team on their win. I first decided to run for Supervisor because I am dedicated to making life better for all children and families in our County, and that remains as true today as it ever has been. When we do right by our children, we do right by everyone. I am very proud of our campaign and found so much meaning in the honest conversations I had with so many people on the issues they care about -- government accountability, housing, poverty and climate. I hope those issues - and the strong desire to reduce the role of special interests in our local government - will remain part of our civic conversation. I am extending a heartfelt thank you to every single person -- and all the kids! -- who came with us on this journey. We stood up for what we know to be true and I couldn't be more inspired and grateful." Laura Capps for Santa Barbara County Supervisor on Facebook

As of Monday, Das Williams holds 52% of votes and Laura Capps has 46%.