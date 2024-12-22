Adam’s Angels brought Christmas a little early with a meal and clothing items

Neighbors helping neighbors that is who & what Adam's angels is and does. The non profit organization put on their annual Christmas luncheon at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building

People attending the luncheon were able to enjoy a delicious meal, dessert and a show before stepping outside to shop for clothing items.

"It seems like a Hallmark moment come to life," said volunteer, Ricardo Bimbela. "There's just so many people smiling, enjoying each other's company and just, just making each other's company feel very special."

Santa Barbara Humane Society provided goodie bags for those who needed items for their pets and even provided care while owners ate and shopped.

Adam’s Angels volunteers brought contagious Christmas bliss from smiles to dancing to share with their guests. Live bands played through out the even, singing Christmas tunes and music from other genres.

Franklin Elementary school provided crafted holiday centerpieces for the luncheons table, bringing color and merry for those who sat and ate.

"It warms our hearts just to know that we're making a difference in helping people and in these difficult times," said Adam McKaig, Adam's Angels Co-founder and President.

To volunteer or donate visit their website Adamsangels-sb.org.

"We have a lot of different opportunities to serve and we'd love to have you," said McKaig.