San Marcos celebrates 10 student-athletes headed to the next level
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ten student-athletes from San Marcos High School will play their chosen sport at four-year universities.
San Marcos hosted a signing celebration in the gym.
Adams Sadi Lacrosse UHSP University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy, St. Louis
Brown Marina Water Polo Cal
Enright Naomi Water Polo UCSB
Gamberdella Josie Beach Volleyball Long Beach St.
Haaland-Ford Lucy Water Polo Stanford
Kieding Carly Sailing Yale
Obando Mateo Water Polo LMU
Steelman Taylor Swimming TCU
Tallman Sierra Swimming San Diego St.
Vazquez Sofia Soccer Westmont