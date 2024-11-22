Skip to Content
Top Stories

San Marcos celebrates 10 student-athletes headed to the next level

REACTION.00_00_53_19.Still001
San Marcos honors 10 student-athletes
By
New
Published 12:05 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ten student-athletes from San Marcos High School will play their chosen sport at four-year universities.

San Marcos hosted a signing celebration in the gym.

Adams Sadi Lacrosse UHSP University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy, St. Louis
Brown Marina Water Polo Cal
Enright Naomi Water Polo UCSB
Gamberdella Josie Beach Volleyball Long Beach St.
Haaland-Ford Lucy Water Polo Stanford
Kieding Carly Sailing Yale
Obando Mateo Water Polo LMU
Steelman Taylor Swimming TCU
Tallman Sierra Swimming San Diego St.
Vazquez Sofia Soccer Westmont

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
San Marcos High School
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content