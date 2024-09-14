It’s harvest season for wineries, The Brander Vineyard celebrated its 48th Annual Harvest Festival

Music, food and good wine. That’s what Fred Brander of The Brander Vineyard focused on for the 48th Annual Harvest Festival in Santa Ynez

The sold out event gave a taste of the upcoming fall season… the weather was perfect with cool wind, keeping guests spirits high.

"Brander's has this event every year, and the last two years I've been working on Saturdays, so this is my first chance to get up here and celebrate the Harvest Festival," said attendee Denise Ybarra.

The Harvest Festival celebrates the picking of the grapes after the growing period. This time of year is the time to gather the grapes for the production of new wines and even classics like Fred’s famous award winning Sauvignon Blanc.

"There was really not much to go on back in the 70s so we decided let's make wine and hopefully it turns out good," said Brander Vineyard owner Fred Brander. "But we never knew we would really make wine that could compete with some of the best wine in the world."

It wouldn’t be the harvest festival without the famous grape stomping which gave guests a chance to stomp on grapes.

"It is squishy, it is cold, it's in between my feet, I don't know what's going on down there," said Rebecca Brand.