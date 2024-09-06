Skip to Content
Driver crashes into home in San Luis Obispo

Courtesy: San Luis Obispo Police Department
Published 4:32 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

SLOPD say the incident happened just before 1:00 p.m., near the corner of Islay Street and Osos Street.

According to SLOPD, the driver was not suspected to be driving under the influence.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and the passenger was not injured.

There was no word yet on the amount of damage caused to the home.

At this time, SLOPD say, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

