CHP closes HWY 101 in San Luis Obispo due to multiple-car crash involving pedestrian

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Sunday night due to a multiple-car crash that also involved a pedestrian.

CHP San Luis Obispo posted on X around 9:11 p.m. about northbound HWY 101 closed at Madonna Road with no estimated time in reopening.

An X user alleges to have witnessed the crash and said, "I was about five cars or so behind the incident and saw the majority of it."

The user also said, "I spoke to a couple of officers and informed them what I saw as well as four other civilians that stopped as well to check the scene. Tragic incident. Prayers are with all."

According to Pulsepoint, another traffic collision was reported around 8:38 p.m., also near HWY 101 by Marsh Street. However, it is unknown if this incident is related.

