Karch Kiraly and U.S. Women’s Volleyball swept by Italy in Olympic final

PARIS, France. - The defending Olympic champion United States was no match for a dominant Italian team in the women's volleyball final at the Paris Olympics.

Italy captures gold in a sweep 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 at South Paris Arena.

It is the first medal in the sport for the Italians whose previously best finish in the Olympics was fifth place.

The silver for the U.S. gives them a seventh Olympic medal and makes them the winningest country in the sport.

1978 Santa Barbara High School graduate and U.S. head coach Karch Kiraly made a key rotation change earlier in the tournament which helped the team advance to the gold medal game.

He inserted Kathryn Plummer and Avery Skinner into the starting lineup and the U.S. charged ahead including a 5-set thrilling semifinal victory against Brazil.

But the U.S. could not find a way to slow down Italy who lost just one set in the entire tournament in Paris.