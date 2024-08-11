Skip to Content
Top Stories

Karch Kiraly and U.S. Women’s Volleyball swept by Italy in Olympic final

KARCH AND VBALL.00_00_06_16.Still004
Associated Press
U.S. is swept in gold medal match against Italy
By
Published 7:33 am

PARIS, France. - The defending Olympic champion United States was no match for a dominant Italian team in the women's volleyball final at the Paris Olympics.

Italy captures gold in a sweep 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 at South Paris Arena.

It is the first medal in the sport for the Italians whose previously best finish in the Olympics was fifth place.

The silver for the U.S. gives them a seventh Olympic medal and makes them the winningest country in the sport.

1978 Santa Barbara High School graduate and U.S. head coach Karch Kiraly made a key rotation change earlier in the tournament which helped the team advance to the gold medal game.

He inserted Kathryn Plummer and Avery Skinner into the starting lineup and the U.S. charged ahead including a 5-set thrilling semifinal victory against Brazil.

But the U.S. could not find a way to slow down Italy who lost just one set in the entire tournament in Paris.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content