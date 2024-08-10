Skip to Content
Top Stories

DP grad Ryann Neushul scores twice but U.S. is stunned by the Netherlands and kept off Olympic podium

OLYMPIC FINAL.00_00_08_00.Still002
Associated Press
The U.S. Women's Water Polo Team is stunned by the Netherlands and kept off Olympic podium.
OLYMPIC FINAL.00_00_11_17.Still001
Associated Press
DP High School graduate Ryann Neushul scored 2 goals but the U.S. suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Dutch.
By
today at 8:58 am
Published 8:29 am

PARIS, France. - U.S. Women's Water Polo suffered a heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Netherlands and failed to medal for the first time ever at the OIympics.

Sabrina van der Sloot scored with less than one second remaining on the clock to give the Dutch an improbable 11-10 comeback win to claim the bronze medal over the stunned Americans.

The 3-time defending Olympic champions led 9-6 heading into the final quarter but let a late lead slip away for the second time in as many games in Paris to settle for fourth place.

The U.S. had finished on the medal podium in every Olympics since the debut of women's water polo in the 2000 Sydney Games.

2018 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Ryann Neushul scored two goals for the U.S. and finished with a total of five goals in Paris as well as scoring once in a shootout loss to Australia in the semifinals.

Her power play goal late in the first quarter put the U.S. up 2-1.

Neushul scored the final goal of the first half on a counter and America led 7-3 at the break.

The U.S. extended the lead to 9-5 with under two minutes left in the third quarter on a goal by Jordan Raney.

When Jenna Flynn scored on a power play with 4:26 left the U.S. led 10-7.

But the Netherlands ended the game on a 4-0 run and scored the game-winner with 0.7 seconds left after pulling the goalie for a 7-6 advantage.

Van der Sloot, who scored a game-high 6 goals, skipped the winning shot past Ashleigh Johnson and inside the right post.

It was the first medal in women's water polo for the Dutch in 16 years since they beat the U.S. in the 2008 final to win gold in Beijing.

Neushul, Flynn and Maddie Musselman each scored two goals for the U.S. who will now look to the 2028 LA Games to get back on the podium.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content