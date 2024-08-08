Skip to Content
A quick cool down before warm temperatures return on Friday

Published 1:01 pm

The coasts woke up to dense marine layer on Thursday. Onshore flow grew stronger overnight bringing more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

Friday begins the warming trend for the weekend. Fog will roll in once again, but is expected to clear for the coasts into the afternoon. The valleys and interior will be hot for Friday. Sundowner winds will return, but will be below advisory levels. The light breeze will bring relief to hot areas.

Temperatures warm for Friday with temperatures in the high 70s for the coasts, 90s for the valleys and back to triple digits for the interior.

Saturday conditions warm even further. Sunny skies through the region with patchy clouds is expected. Get outside and enjoy! Cooling returns on Sunday as onshore flow increases and high the pressure moves out and we start to see low pressure return, bringing cooler conditions.

Andie Lopez Bornet

