DP alum Ryann Neushul scores twice as U.S. Women’s Water Polo advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Ryann Neushul scored two goals as the U.S. routed France 17-5 to reach the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.
Published 5:11 pm

PARIS, France. - Defender Ryann Neushul added to the offensive firepower of the U.S. Women's Water Polo Team as they easily advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

The 2018 Dos Pueblos High School graduate Neushul scored two goals as the U.S. routed host France 17-5 to finish up pool play 3-1.

Neushul was one of 10 different U.S. players to score with Maddie Musselman leading the way with four goals.

Defensively Ashleigh Johnson and Amanda Longan made 11 saves. Longan is from Moorpark and played with Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo as did Neushul.

The three-time defending Olympic gold medalists are off until August 6.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

