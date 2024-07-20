Wrexham and Bournemouth play to 1-1 preseason draw in front of sold out crowd at UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Soccer Heaven was filled to capacity to watch Wrexham AFC and AFC Bournemouth sweat out a 1-1 preseason draw on a hot day on the pitch at UCSB.

13,500 fans filled Harder Stadium to watch Wrexham go toe to toe against the English Premier League squad Bournemouth.

It is these types of exciting events that has earned Harder Stadium the nickname Soccer Heaven.

Wrexham, who are two leagues below the Cherries, led 1-0 at the half after an own goal by Bournemouth on a corner kick in the waning seconds of the first half.

Bournemouth bounced back early in the second half on a goal in the 53rd minute as Marco Senesi scored on a header off pass by Phillip Billing.

Both sides had several chances at more goals but neither could find the back of the net in the first preseason game for both sides on this Transatlantic trip to California.

Both sides had Hollywood stars in attendance at UCSB.

Wrexham co-owner, actor Rob McElhenney was on hand to cheer on his Red Dragons.

Actor Michael B. Jordan was also at Harder Stadium to check out the kits that he specifically designed for Bournemouth.

He is also a shareholder in the club.

Despite the heat both sides put on an entertaining preseason game for sold out crowd.