Beloved Santa Barbara Cafe to close following 47 year run

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Derf’s Cafe on De la Vina and Mission Street has brought comfort to locals for decades.



But the owner says he can no longer afford to stay in business due to skyrocketing rent.



Glass House LLC owns the parcel of land that Derf’s is built on, and the neighboring marijuana dispensary, “Farmacy".



But it's unclear what will happen to the Derf's location once it closes.



Regulars at Derf's are heartbroken to see their favorite community hub shutting down.



“I’ll be sad and the treatment here--the service was always good and you always have a smile and you meet friends,” said Ulla Tucker, who lives in Carpinteria.

We also spoke to Santa Barbara native Candy Mitchell who shared a family photo back from 1993. She is on of dozens who say Derf’s holds an extremely sentimental place in her heart.



Community members are encouraged to come out to Derf’s Cafe’s farewell party Tuesday at 5 pm to share their favorite memories.