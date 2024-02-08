“All You Can Hear Is Noise” screening at the Santa Barbara Film Festival

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Film Festival kicked off last night and it’s just the beginning as more screenings will be happening.

“All You Can Hear Is Noise” is one of those films that will be showcased at the film festival.

This film is a documentary that follows three athletes with intellectual disabilities and the life beyond the Special Olympic World Games.

It follows the trio and the daily lives of Trent Hampton, Melanie Holmes, and Chris Wines.

In 2019, all three traveled to the United Arab Emirates to not only compete for glory, but to also help re-shape the harmful ideologies about the disability community at home and beyond.

Matt Day, one of the directors of the film, said, “It was a learning experience. One that we hope that the audience can have as well. A huge part of our population has had a diagnosis with a disability - with their experience walking through life in our society, in particular the United States.”

The film is being shown at the Metro 4 in Santa Barbara. The first showing is today at 8:30 a.m and another on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Metro 4.

For more information about the festival, you can visit SBIFF’s official page.