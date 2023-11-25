Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County fire respond to house fire in Orcutt

Christina Rodriguez | KEYT News Channel 3-12
By
today at 11:39 am
Published 11:53 am

ORCUTT, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

According to SBCF, 4 engines from the department were dispatch at approximately 11:08 a.m. to the 6400 block of Sweetbriar Courts Near Oak Noll Road. Santa Maria Fire Department also responded to the structure fire, sending one engine to the scene.

Moderate smoke appeared to show at the single-story family home when county crews arrived to the scene, according to SBCF.

"We were able to isolate the fire to a kitchen in a single-family residence and nobody in the residence was hurt and no pets were hurt," said SBCF Batallion Chief Mike Klusyk said. "There was nobody in the house when the fire started."

Klusyk says, nearby neighbors called 911 and alerted the fire department that there was a fire happening.

The structure fire was quickly knocked down at around 11:20 a.m. For the time being, SBC units will remain at the scene.

Kluysk says the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
orcutt
santa barbara county
santa barbara county fire department

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

