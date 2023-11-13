Cooler & cloudy Monday, tracking rain this week

Onshore flow begins to strengthen Monday, meaning clouds and areas of patchy fog will develop. You'll want to plan your commute accordingly and allow for extra time to make it to your destination, as patchy but dense fog will be seen along the 101. Clouds will be stubborn to clear and the day looks rather dreary. Temperatures cool off from the weekend with highs into the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Low pressure from the Pacific moves closer to the Central Coast Tuesday, bringing more moisture into the area. Temperatures keep cooling and clouds and fog remain stubborn. Some models show rain moving in as late as Tuesday evening, but impacts and a majority of the rain will not arrive until midday Wednesday.

All the focus is on Wednesday and Thursday. Low pressure brings in more moisture and an unstable atmosphere, meaning stronger winds and moderate to heavy rain will arrive. Most data shows the Central Coast will be seeing periods of moderate rain all the way through Friday, meaning rain amounts could be quite impressive for this time in November. While some data shows upwards of 5 inches of rain, my forecast looks around 1-3 inches, and on the lighter side of those numbers as well. Winds will pick up quickly and significantly with a cild front moving through, some areas may see upwards of 50mph winds. Plan accordingly as roads will be wet and gusty winds could slow down your morning commute. No flooding concerns expected but soggy conditions