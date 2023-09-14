A tranquil Thursday on tap

Happy Thursday! It'll be another grey and gloomy morning as clouds and the marine layer will hug the coast until midday. After lunch, the clouds will start to give way to more sunshine and another beautiful but cool day is on tap. Highs for the day will be back into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s inland. These temperatures remain around 5-10 degrees below average.

Heading into Friday will feel like dejavu, as yet another round of clouds and the marine layer will greet us as we wake up. Temperatures will only be off by a few degrees and very similar cloud clearing can be expected. Winds near the Gaviota Coast will begin to pick up later in the evening as well.

By Saturday we can expect a slight warming trend, only about a degree or so, as a very weak high pressure system sets up over the area. The warming trend is very fast and the weak area of high pressure gets replaced by a stronger low pressure system by Monday. Temperatures will cool even further into Tuesday and Wednesday.