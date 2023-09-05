A tame Tuesday on tap

The marine layer is slow to creep into the region this Tuesday morning, but when it does it will be a rather dense layer of clouds. We could see areas of fog which may impact your morning commute, but after lunch the clouds will clear out and the sun will shine. It'll be a perfect day filled with bright skies and cooler temperatures. Highs for the day will cool off about 5 degrees from yesterday, due to an area of low pressure moving through. The coast and beaches will warm into the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s while inland areas will be back up into the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures will stay below average Wednesday and it'll be yet another amazing day to enjoy the outdoors. The pesky marine layer will be back by Wednesday morning but it will clear by midday and bright conditions persist. Highs for the day will be within a degree or two of Tuesday and back up into the 70s and 80s inland and upper 60s to lower 70s near the coast.

We will continue to be in a rather stagnant pattern of weather throughout the remainder of the workweek with foggy mornings, sunny evenings and warming temperatures. Temperatures will warm by a few degrees each day and by Saturday, temperatures will spike for inland. Parts if the interior will and be back into the 90s and possibly triple digits. Near the coast the warming will be less noticeable but we will end the week with above average temperatures.