Calm, cool and gloomy

today at 5:59 am
The marine layer is present today and will remain through the evening with onshore flow, temperatures are still below average for this time in June. Expect to see temperatures in the middle 60s for the day. Low clouds and fog continue to impact the region into tonight.

Temperatures begin to rebound as the pocket of cold air starts to move out of the region. High 60s to lower 70s can be expected over the next few days, right near normal.

Onshore flow causes the marine layer to remain present through the week with temperatures right near normal. The weekend is trending warmer and dry with a peak of sunshine.

Mackenzie Lake

