19-year-old rescued in Montecito hiking trail

MONTECITO, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman was rescued in Montecito after slipping and falling in a hiking trail on Saturday, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Montecito Fire says at about 1:00 p.m. rescue crews were dispatched to Cold Springs Canyon trail. The reports indicated the woman sustained an injury from the fall.

"[The] 19 year old female was in the area of Tangerine Falls when she slipped and fell," said Montecito Fire. "Rain created slippery conditions along the rocky trail."

After rescue crews took her back to the trailhead, the woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to Montecito Fire.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, and Los Padres National Forest all assisted to the emergency response.

At this time, Montecito Fire have not revealed the woman's identity or the state of her condition.