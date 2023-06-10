Local rock pub celebrates Pride Month with Drag Brunch Fundraiser

OXNARD, Calif.— A local rock pub celebrated pride month with a drag show fundraiser.

Crowds roared with excitement as bedazzled performers danced and sang to popular musical numbers.

Just a few years ago, a show like this in Oxnard would have been unheard of.

“Growing up, this did not exist. Drag shows did not exist at all in all of Ventura County,” said drag performer Samara Sin.

But now, Copper Blues has started a tradition of hosting drag shows every other Wednesday, bringing inclusivity and visibility for the local LGBTQ+ community.

“With the rise of anti-trans, anti drag, anti LGBTQ legislation across the nation and even locally, we want to make sure that Oxnard and, you know, Ventura County is affirming and loving and diverse,” said LGBTQ+ advocate Dafne Aguilar.

Saturday’s drag brunch raised money for a local LGBTQIA organization that was created in the wake of the 2008 killing of middle school trans student Lawrence King, also known as LK.

“LK could have been here today. She would have been 30 years old, and unfortunately, she is not here to celebrate pride with us. So we want to carry on her memory, their memory,” said Aguilar.

Several performers explained how drag has the power to be transformative.

“It helps people understand like that they can be whoever they want to be, express themselves how they want to,” said drag performer Baby Blue Delusional.

“There's nothing more important than having a place to be whoever you want, whatever you want without that fear of what people are going to think of you, what people are going to say about you, because this is a this is an environment of love. It's all about love. It's all about acceptance. And that's something that not a lot of people get to experience in their lifetime.” said Samara Sin.

Local activists and allies hope that Oxnard continues to be a safe space for the LGBTQIA community.