Paso Robles police arrested man that held family at gunpoint in May robbery

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Police in Paso Robles arrested a man, who held a family at gunpoint in May, for armed robbery, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

On June 2nd, Paso Robles detectives located Leonel Herrejon Sanchez — four hours away — in the city of Rohnert Park in the 7600 Block of Camino Colegio.

The 33-year-old was the second suspect arrested in connection to the armed robbery in May, says PRPD.

Sanchez was taken into custody and later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on numerous felony charges.

The charges could potentially include robbery, kidnapping, burglary and conspiracy. Those charges were made to Angel Chavez, 19, the alleged partner of Sanchez in the May crime, according to the police report.

Chavez was seen on a Walmart surveillance footage attempting to use a credit card that belonged to one of the victims.

PRPD arrested Chavez several days after the armed robbery near 28th and Park Street in Paso Robles.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Paso Robles Police Department.