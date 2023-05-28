RiseUp holds fundraiser for 6th grader who lost his only parent to cancer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The fitness studio RiseUp held a fundraising event for a 6th grader named Jacob and his older brother, on Saturday.

Funds were raised from the donation-based workout class, which including a DJ. A silent auction took place in order to raise funds as well.

Food and beverages were also sold as part of the fundraiser.

RiseUp say this will help Jacob and his 19-year old brother brother, who recently lost his single father to cancer, leaving them with no parents or other family besides an 80-year-old family friend.

The funds will also help Jacob and his brother with necessities such as rent, food, clothing, housing supplies and for college.

The silent auction is ongoing and will be live until Wednesday and is available here.

To help out Jacob, go to his GoFundMe page.