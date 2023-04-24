Terrace Foundation connects with local co-op to empower residents to grow their own food

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— One local organization is committed to abolishing food deserts, improving the health of low income communities, and creating the next generation of urban farmers through education and sustainability.

It’s called the Terrace Foundation.

They believe that everyone deserves equal access to healthy eating options, and freedom from food insecurity. That’s why they work to empower people to grow their own food.

Now, they’re connecting with Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes to empower low-income seniors and disabled individuals to live independently in a supportive community that prioritizes healthy nutrition, mental and physical activity, and social interaction.

Founder of the Terrace Foundation John Jeffries says, “We don’t just feed people’ we teach people how to feed themselves.”

We will be speaking to the workers here on some farm-to-table recipes people can try from home, and what the future holds in terms of sustainability and equity.