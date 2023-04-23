Local Ice Skating Rink helps raise money for cancer research in 5k Skate Fundraiser

GOLETA, Calif.— A local skating rink helped raise money for cancer research in partnership with the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.

People from all walks of life came out to “Ice In Paradise” to skate 35 laps in honor of those who have battled cancer.

“Cancer is so devastating to families. It takes their time and their energy and sometimes they feel completely alone. And so when you get a whole community like behind a cause, you know, you get these family units that don't feel so, like alone anymore,” said local ice skater Rose Donnola.

This 5k fundraiser benefits cancer researchers, cancer patients, and the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to turn cancer upside down just like olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton’s iconic backflips.

Calvin Riley III came in first place at Sunday’s fundraiser, skating over 60 laps.

“I did wipe out like twice, but I did fall on my knees. That hurt a lot, but I just kept going,” Riley shared.

His friend explained why this 5k cancer fundraiser is important.

“Many people that die every year for cancer. What happens if they get to die? What would happen they would live a good life,” said Roman Bacallao.

Frank Anderson is no stranger to grief, having lost is mother, father, and father-in-law to cancer.

Even though he survived his own bout with cancer, he still vividly remembers the day he received his diagnosis.

“When you first get the diagnosis of cancer, you kind of panic because you don't know what the future holds for you and you worry about your family, how they're going to do without you if you do it, if you can't make it,” said Anderson.

Coming out on the other side has been life changing.

“After you get through it, you have a good perspective on life and how fragile life really is,” Anderson said.

Participants here said ice skating is a huge lesson in staying present.

“Life is fleeting and short. Enjoy it and make the most out of it. Like, just don't sit there on a couch. Don't sit there on your phone. Go out. How fun. Go ice skating,” said Santa Barbaran Phong Do.