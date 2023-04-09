Santa Barbara High School Theatre brings The Rocky Horror Show to the stage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A show based on the 1975 musical comedy "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is coming to a local high school stage.

Santa Barbara High School Theatre chose The Rocky Horror Show for its Spring musical.

Students play sweethearts Brad and Janet, who seek shelter in a mysterious castle after getting a flat tire on a stormy night.

Scientist Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter tests their relationship while dealing with a biker and a creepy butler.

The musical includes the unveiling of Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter 's "Rocky" creation.

The audience is invited to come dressed in wild and wacky outfits to experience the show like some experience movie.

Audience members are also eligible to win merchandise if they tag photos of their costumes @sbhstheater.

Students are in their final week of rehearsals.

The Rocky Horror Show opens Friday and runs weekends through April 22nd.

April 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:00pm and additional showing on April 21 at 10:00pm)

For ticket information visit https://sbhsca.booktix.com/