UCSB Professors highlight importance of Cesar Chavez Day



SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—People in Santa Barbara and across the country commemorated Cesar Chavez day on Friday.

“Si se puede”— three small words with a great impact.

“Yes we can.”

These words began with Cesar Chavez’s right hand woman— United Farm Workers of America Cofounder Dolores Huerta.

“When we recognize Cesar Chavez Day, we’re not just recognizing him, we're recognizing what he stood for, how he brought people together, the work that he did in collaboration with Dolores Huerta. I mean, it's really about communities coming together for the needs of the communities themselves,” said UCSB Professor Gerardo Aldana.

Cesar Chavez fought for the rights of migrant farm workers across the country.

Many schools, libraries, and government offices are closed today in order to reflect on his contribution.

“He's a guy that popular underdog. He was like a superhero. He fought for the people that need real help at that time. They needed fresh water, bathrooms, access to things that we take for granted now,” said Santa Barbara local Marco Menchaca.

“He organized marches, he organized boycotts, he organized just meetings, bringing people together,” said Aldana.

Chavez didn’t just make a national impact. He had deep roots locally.

“He often visited here to raise awareness about the farmworkers struggle. He often talked to UCSB and to two large audiences, and so he got a lot of support from students,” said UCSB Professor Mario Garcia.

Chavez’s fight for equality for migrant workers wasn’t just limited to pay and working conditions— it extended to fighting for dignity and respect for all workers.

“When you go to a grocery store to do your shopping, but you don't think about who went out in the field to pick this to have it there for you,” said Menchaca.

A major takeaway from Chavez’s work is that there is strength in solidarity.

“If we get together and recognize that we have these common concerns, that will be much more powerful than just trying to change something with one single voice,” said Aldana.

