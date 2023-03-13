Skip to Content
Local businesses “sink or swim” after recent storms

Sarah Anticouni

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The recent storms have been negatively impacting local businesses— from local waterfront restaurants to clothing boutiques.

Some businesses have had to adapt on days like these by looking into e-commerce options.

Others are keeping up with weather conditions by getting creative. One local vintage consignment store is creating a mobile clothing store called Sarah’s Groovy Vintage Van. The owner, Sarah Anticouni, says that her storefront has been radio silent since the storms, since people are not willing to brave the rain to shop.

She hopes that her creative idea will bring in more business by creating an interactive experience where she becomes the one stop shop for her clients’ needs— from styling to helping them declutter their closets.

