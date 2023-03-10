Crews stationed throughout Santa Barbara County to respond to storm related emergencies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Heavy rainfall has triggered flood alerts throughout Santa Barbara County.

Two to four inches of rain are expected for Santa Barbara County, with the north part of the county predicted to be significantly more impacted.

Crews from The Santa Barbara County Fire Department are stationed throughout the county to be able to respond at a moments notice to any storm related emergencies.

Safety officials are urging the community to stay away from local creeks, rivers, and embankments that are predicted to overflow as a result of warmer rain melting snow in the mountains.

Ventura County search and rescue personnel are also getting involved. Shane Matthews from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says that his team is on call to deploy their state-of-the-art search and rescue vehicle and are waiting for further instruction from the Office of Emergency Services.