Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:01 pm
Published 11:59 am

National Suicide Prevention Month continues with 988 as new National suicide Prevention Lifeline

MGN: 12 News / YouTube

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -National Suicide Prevention Month is wrapping up with a major announcement.

Every state will be rolling out 988 as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number to call for mental health emergencies.

On September 21st Santa Barbara County residents can watch the free webinar to learn more about he launch of 988.

Suicide is a national health problem that currently ranks as the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content