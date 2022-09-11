Santa Barbara Courthouse holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- People from all over the South Coast gathered together in remembrance of 9/11.

It’s been 2 decades since the two planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and rattled the nation.

But after 20 years, people still remember this national tragedy, with the hashtag #NeverForget trending each anniversary.

Over 3,000 Americans died that day, with many still grieving their lost loved ones and others dealing with the aftermath of racial profiling and Islamaphobia in the United States.