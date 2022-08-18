Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:54 pm

San Marcos High School welcomes incoming Freshman during Link Crew Orientation

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School welcomed 575 members to its Class of 2026 Freshman Orientation. 

Students participated in ice breaker activities and had vulnerable conversations centered around personal challenges they have had to overcome.

They also toured the campus to learn where their classes would be and where they could find important resources to help them during their high school journey. 

The day wrapped with an inspirational speech from the Activities Director, who emphasized the importance of savoring daily opportunities and having a growth mindset. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content