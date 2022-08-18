San Marcos High School welcomes incoming Freshman during Link Crew Orientation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos High School welcomed 575 members to its Class of 2026 Freshman Orientation.

Students participated in ice breaker activities and had vulnerable conversations centered around personal challenges they have had to overcome.

They also toured the campus to learn where their classes would be and where they could find important resources to help them during their high school journey.

The day wrapped with an inspirational speech from the Activities Director, who emphasized the importance of savoring daily opportunities and having a growth mindset.