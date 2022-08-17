Los Padres National Forest reminds visitors to plan ahead and prepare for rising temperatures￼
SOLVANG, Calif. - Los Padres National Forest officials are reminding forest visitors to “Recreate Responsibly” and to be mindful of rising temperatures.
These temperatures can cause heat related illnesses for campers.
Some tips to enhance recreation experiences in the Los Padres Forest includes planning ahead, thinking about safety, dressing appropriately, and respecting public lands.
For more information visit the Los Padres website here.