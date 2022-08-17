Skip to Content
Published 11:53 am

Los Padres National Forest reminds visitors to plan ahead and prepare for rising temperatures￼

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue

SOLVANG, Calif. - Los Padres National Forest officials are reminding forest visitors to “Recreate Responsibly” and to be mindful of rising temperatures.

These temperatures can cause heat related illnesses for campers. 

Some tips to enhance recreation experiences in the Los Padres Forest includes planning ahead, thinking about safety, dressing appropriately, and respecting public lands. 

For more information visit the Los Padres website here.  

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

