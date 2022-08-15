Goleta will consider ordinance to require safe firearm storage

GOLETA, Calif. - Goleta is considering an ordinance to require safe firearm storage at its City Council Meeting Tuesday evening.

The proposed Ordinance would require gun owners to store their weapons in a locked container or to disable it with a trigger lock.

This comes as there been a dramatic increase in instances of both accidental or intentionally wrongful use of firearms in the United States.

Council Member James Kyriaco tweeted “Coming to the Goleta City Council at my request. Common sense step to make Goleta a little bit safer for all of us.”

He included the hashtags #safestoragesaveslives #momsdemandaction #goleta, and #goodthingsgoodland