Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:01 pm
Published 11:59 am

Goleta will consider ordinance to require safe firearm storage

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

GOLETA, Calif. - Goleta is considering an ordinance to require safe firearm storage at its City Council Meeting Tuesday evening. 

The proposed Ordinance would require gun owners to store their weapons in a locked container or to disable it with a trigger lock.

This comes as there been a dramatic increase in instances of both accidental or intentionally wrongful use of firearms in the United States. 

Council Member James Kyriaco tweeted “Coming to the Goleta City Council at my request. Common sense step to make Goleta a little bit safer for all of us.”

He included the hashtags #safestoragesaveslives #momsdemandaction #goleta, and  #goodthingsgoodland . 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content