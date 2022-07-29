Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Dance Arts organizes first youth driven Inclusion and Diversity Coalition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Dance Arts is organizing the city's first ever youth driven Inclusion and Diversity Coalition.

According to founder Alana Tillim, inclusion includes an emphasis on racial justice, mental health, and body positivity.

"Tights and hair needs to be inclusive, preferred pronouns need to be respected, dance software needs to be inclusive..." said Tillim.

The goal is to provide a safe and healthy space for emerging artists.

