Day 1 highlights of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys are back in action.

They had their opening practice of training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields.

The players are in helmets and shells this week and will have their first padded practice on Monday, August 1.

The highlight from the Cowboys first practice was a pick-six by Anthony Brown as he jumped the route to intercept Dak Prescott in a two-minute drill.

Prescott bounced right back and led a productive drive with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb making a nice catch over the middle in traffic.

Veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott said his right knee is 100 percent after suffering a partially-torn PCL in week four of 2021 season.

Despite the injury Elliott still played in every game last year and gained over 1,000 yards on the ground for a fourth time in six seasons.

Even though it was just the first day of practice, head coach Mike McCarthy knows that the next four weeks of camp will go by fast saying, "We got one week of ramp-up, week two you got four padded practices in five days and then you get two more padded practices and we're off to Denver so it's going to go fast and everybody has the urgency to stay on top of that and that will be a big part of our success in having a good camp."

Saturday is a big day for fans as the Cowboys will have an Opening Ceremony at 10:15 and then hold practice at 11:30.