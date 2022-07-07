Skip to Content
City of Santa Maria provides water shortage contingency plan for community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria City Council voted to enact Stage 2 of the city's Water Shortage Contingency plan, outlining water preservation rules amid the statewide drought.

In Santa Maria, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage plan and involves enforcing water restrictions to meet conservation requirements, according to Rhonda White, city spokeswoman.

The city is prohibited with the following:

  • Using potable water on driveways or sidewalks
  • Creating runoff when irrigating with potable water
  • Using free-flowing hoses; all hoses must have a shut-off nozzle
  • Using potable water in a non-recirculating, decorative water feature
  • Irrigating outdoors from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
  • Applying potable water to outdoor landscapes during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall
