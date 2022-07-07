City of Santa Maria provides water shortage contingency plan for community
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria City Council voted to enact Stage 2 of the city's Water Shortage Contingency plan, outlining water preservation rules amid the statewide drought.
In Santa Maria, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage plan and involves enforcing water restrictions to meet conservation requirements, according to Rhonda White, city spokeswoman.
The city is prohibited with the following:
- Using potable water on driveways or sidewalks
- Creating runoff when irrigating with potable water
- Using free-flowing hoses; all hoses must have a shut-off nozzle
- Using potable water in a non-recirculating, decorative water feature
- Irrigating outdoors from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- Applying potable water to outdoor landscapes during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall
