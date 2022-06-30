Skip to Content
Published 11:51 am

Santa Barbara Downtown parking lots to increase parking rate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Starting July, parking rates in Downtown Santa Barbara parking structures will increase to $2.50 an hour.

The parking will still be complimentary for the first 75 minutes each day, before the $1.00 additional increase kicks in.

Parking at the wharf will still be free for the first 90 minutes, with an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 for each hour thereafter.

These rates will be in effect 24/7 in order to keep up with the rising costs of parking related service and maintenance.

The goal is to keep Downtown parking clean and safe.

Monthly permit options will be available to residents and those working in the Downtown area.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

