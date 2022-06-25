Summer Solstice re-energizes Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to celebrate Summer Solstice.

Dancers in the iconic solstice parade energized the crowd with their vibrant outfits and magnetic charm.

"We always shine, and we're just glad to share it today with everybody else," says dancer Ananya Kepper.

"I had the greatest time in my life just singing all the way down here from where we started," says singer Ron Paris.

The celebration continued in Alameda Park with drumming, dancing, singing, eating.

This year’s summer solstice has been the first celebration since the pandemic.

"It's amazing to be around people again. you know, it's it's that thing that we missed, the human connection. and that's all we need,” says Summer Solstice attendee Baba Ewan.