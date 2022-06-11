Ocean lovers “Paddle Out” to support Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum held its second annual "Paddle Out" event earlier today at Leadbetter Beach.

The purpose of the event was two fold--to raise money for the Museum and to embrace its mission of "celebrating the Santa Barbara Channel and illuminating the rich connections with the sea."

Event goers paddled out to sea by kayak, surfboard, paddle board, and canoe. After enjoying time in the sun, people helped themselves to delicious food, danced to surf music by the Wrinkled Teenagers, and played beach games and crafts.

Shaun Tomson, world surf champion, chatted with the paddlers and launched the event.