The Santa Barbara Zoo brings back “Zoo Brew”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The Santa Barbara Zoo brought back "Zoo Brew" for the first time since the pandemic. The event took place Saturday afternoon with a VIP hour, too.

One attendee named Cole McLaughlin stated that VIP is a bit higher cost wise than regular entry, but allowed for early entry, appetizers, and first dibs on beer.

Attendees had the luxury of enjoying a range of beverages from beer and ciders to hard seltzers and wine. They also got to meet the beverage crafters.

General admission tickets were $65 per person and VIP tickets were $105 per person. All proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Zoo animals.