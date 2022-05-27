Officers respond to fatal car accident in Goleta, one man reported dead at the scene
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Officers responded to a fatal car accident that caused a car fire near Las Varas Canyon off of northbound Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said that the car accident required heavy extradition for the male driver, who died at the scene.
Eliason said that the accident involved a single pick-up truck that went off the road and struck an oak tree around 2:23 p.m.
Fatal Accident-A single vehicle accident on Hwy 101 n/b at Las Varas Cyn, north of Goleta. The pick-up truck went off the road and struck an oak tree. Heavy extrication was needed to remove the male driver, who died at the scene. SB Area CHP investigating, C/T 2:23 p.m. (SBC Pix) pic.twitter.com/6zQ7Tb3VRf— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 27, 2022
