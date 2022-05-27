Skip to Content
Officers respond to fatal car accident in Goleta, one man reported dead at the scene

Mike Eliason / SB County Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Officers responded to a fatal car accident that caused a car fire near Las Varas Canyon off of northbound Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said that the car accident required heavy extradition for the male driver, who died at the scene.

Eliason said that the accident involved a single pick-up truck that went off the road and struck an oak tree around 2:23 p.m.

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

