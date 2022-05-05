Two local fallen peace officers honored at memorial ceremony in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Two fallen San Luis Obispo County peace officers were honored during a memorial ceremony held Thursday morning in Pismo Beach.

Detective Luca Benedetti of the San Luis Obispo Police Department and Sergeant Thomas Stanley of the Atascadero State Hospital Police Department will be remembered at San Luis Obispo County’s Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony that took place at the Pismo Pier.

Benedetti was shot and killed in the line of duty by on May 10, 2011 while serving a search warrant at an apartment in San Luis Obispo.

Stanley died of COVID-19 complications on December 31, 2021.

The annual memorial pays tribute to all of the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty over the past year in California.

The memorial included the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Honor Guard and 21-gun salute team, a CHP fly-over, and a San Luis Obispo Fire Department ladder truck displaying the US flag.

There was also a reading of the names of officers who died, a tradition that is intended to help provide closure to the friends and family of the fallen.

The Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony is organized and coordinated by the Criminal Justice Administrators’ Association.