Free eBike rides in Santa Barbara available all weekend long celebrating Earth Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara residents and visitors can cruise the coast on eBikes for free Friday through Sunday as Bosch eBike Systems and BCycle have partnered to offer free rentals in celebration of Earth Day.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about how sustainable, fun, and safe eBikes are as a mode of transportation.

“It’s introducing an option that’s environmentally sustainable, gets people out of single use cars, introduce that bike share option to people that may not have seen it as a feasible transportation option for them,” said BCycle's Tyler Britz.

The free ride pass can be accessed by downloading and using the BCycle app and selecting "Bosch Earth Day Pass," which allows riders to use the eBikes for free all weekend.

The pass grants free unlimited 60-minute trips, according to event organizers.

Last year, BCycle did a similar promotion but only for Earth Day. Now, people get to ride all weekend long.