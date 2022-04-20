Santa Maria City Rangers continue to patrol parking structure near Town Center Mall, following shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria City Rangers continue to patrol the parking structure next to the Town Center Mall day and night.

The presence increased since a teenager was shot and killed at that structure over two months ago.

The shooting also left a 24-year-old Santa Maria woman with significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The City of Santa Maria said surveillance cameras may be installed in the near future, but there isn't a timeline at this time.

So far, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said there has been nothing significant that's happened at the parking structure since the shooting.