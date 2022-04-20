Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:06 pm

Santa Maria City Rangers continue to patrol parking structure near Town Center Mall, following shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria City Rangers continue to patrol the parking structure next to the Town Center Mall day and night.

The presence increased since a teenager was shot and killed at that structure over two months ago.

The shooting also left a 24-year-old Santa Maria woman with significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The City of Santa Maria said surveillance cameras may be installed in the near future, but there isn't a timeline at this time.

So far, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said there has been nothing significant that's happened at the parking structure since the shooting.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content