Solvang lifts outdoor dining permits, Lompoc extends it

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Two Santa Barbara County cities are taking different approaches to expand outdoor dining permits created during the height of pandemic closures.

Solvang will reopen Copenhagen Drive and will lift outdoor dining permits.

The city manager said 19 restaurants will have until April 18th to transition back indoors.

This is the first time Copenhagen Drive will reopen in two years.

The council has gotten feedback on the pros and cons of the reopening of the street.

So now, members will also consider a creation of a European Style Plaza by permanently closing parts of Copenhagen Drive or an alternative downtown location.

“If you go to Europe, you find this plazas this areas in downtown where it is people congregate and they can dine in and there’s music,” said Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford.

The city of Lompoc is considering extending outdoor dining for local restaurants.

During Tuesday’s meeting, it was approved.

Restaurants in Lompoc will be allowed to provides services outdoors until the end of the year.