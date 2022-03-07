State Street in Santa Barbara is making cuts to give room to first responders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - State Street is making some changes.

When the pandemic first started, restaurants scrambled to offer outdoor dining.

But that is taking too much space.

Right now, there is only 14-and-a-half feet in the middle of the street but the city's fire code requires 20 feet.

45 state street businesses are in the final couple of days to get the fire lane wide enough again.

While it is creating a safer place for emergency services, some businesses are forced to reduce their outdoor seating situations, causing more people to be placed inside.

The new ordinance will be in effect until Dec. 2023.

