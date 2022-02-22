Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta library branches reopen after six week closure

BUELLTON, Calif. - Libraries in the Santa Ynez Valley and in Goleta are back open for the first time in six weeks.

According to people at the library in Goleta, lines were out the door waiting to get in.

The six-week closure was due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County.

With the temporary shutdown, staff had to pivot to online programs and sidewalk services.

Part of those online programs included story times, which is usually a traditional time in the library for kids to gather and listen to stories.

According to a library tech, the first few weeks of online story time was fun, but it was nothing like seeing faces eager to listen.

Library hours and more information is listed here.