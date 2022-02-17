Santa Maria Civic Theatre Returns to Full-Cast Musical Productions with Broadway Hit ‘Full Monty’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This weekend, the Santa Maria Civic Theatre is set to premiere its first full-cast musical production since March of 2020.

The cast and crew will be putting on their rendition of Full Monty, a comedy/musical that was made famous on Broadway.

“We’re a small theatre but we’re putting on a big show,” says director Lynda Mondragon.

The show was originally casted in March of 2020 and had only two weeks of rehearsals before it was shut down due to the pandemic.

The show was postponed multiple times because of COVID concerns.

“It’s a little surreal,” Mondragon explains. “We’ve gone through a lot in the last two years.”

The theatre even went dark for 16 months with no shows or performances at all. Since then, they hosted outdoor drive-up performances, improv shows and occasional one-weekend shows.

This weekend, though, is their official kickoff to return for indoor musical productions.

“It feels like the theatre has come back to life,” says actor and Santa Maria Civic Theatre Board Vice President, Kyle Hawkins. “Just coming back into the theatre, being on the stage, under the lights, it just really makes it feel alive again.”

Full Monty will run on select dates from Feb. 17 - March 5. Click here for more information and tickets.