INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Ram captured their first Super Bowl championship as the Los Angeles Rams with a 1-yard touchdown catch by Cooper Kupp with 1.25 left as LA edged Cincinnati 23-20.

Kupp was named the Most Valuable Player of the game as he had 8 catches for 92 yards with two touchdowns.

It was a Hollywood ending for the Rams who win the championship at their own SoFi Stadium in dramatic fashion.