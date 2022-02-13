Gauchos steamroll Mustangs 73-40

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The UCSB women's basketball team enjoyed its largest win of the Big West season on Saturday at the Thunderdome, never trailing in a 73-40 thrashing of Cal Poly.

The Gauchos (13-7 overall, 7-4 Big West) earned their first Blue-Green rivalry sweep since the 2008-09 season, winning their third straight game overall by double-digits.

Junior center Ila Lane led the way with her conference-leading eighth double-double this year, posting 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Alexis Tucker scored 12 points and senior guard Taylor Mole also added 10 points.

Next week, UCSB returns to the road to face Cal State Fullerton on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.